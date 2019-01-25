What makes temple elephants in Kerala go on a jumbo rampage? Stress, abuse and musth

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The festival season has barely begun, but incidents of elephants running amok are on the rise in the state. As many as 24 incidents of elephants going on the rampage during temple festivals have been reported during the past 24 days. In most of the cases, mahouts are the primary victims of jumbo fury and 16 of them are currently recuperating in hospitals.

According to veterinarians, extreme weather, stress and abuse are the primary reasons for elephants going berserk during festivals. Kerala festivals are famed the world over for their opulence and grandeur and the spectacular parading of caparisoned elephants is an inevitable part of festivities. However, often the celebrations end in panic, chaos and death as elephants run amok, creating a stampede-like situation. According to animal activists, the owners parade elephants in musth (a periodic condition in bull elephants, characterized by highly aggressive behavior and accompanied by a large rise in reproductive hormones), hiding the report about its health condition, thereby risking the lives of thousands who throng the festivals.

Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran and Pambadi Rajan are the most sought-after elephants in the state and they fetch around 5 lakh for a single appearance. Though the Forest Department has prohibited parading of Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran as the animal is blind, it was paraded at three festivals this season, said animal activist A G Babu. “The Forest Department has banned conducting competitions for elephants, including ‘head-lifting contest’. However, such practices are rampant. They prick the elephant in its mouth using bull hooks to lift its head. The competition was held at Cherai temple on Tuesday and Bharananganam temple on Wednesday. However, the district-level monitoring committees are not interfering to stop the illegal practice,” he said.

Many of the elephants paraded in festivals are in musth, said elephant rights activist V K Venkitachalam. “As per the rules, the festival organisers should obtain a blood test report from veterinarians to ensure the elephant is not suffering from stress or musth. The doctors should regularly check the testosterone and cortisol levels to ensure the physical fitness of the animal. Nanthilath Gopalakrishnan, which ran amok at Cherai the other day, had run amok during the festival at Tripunithura also, he said.

As many as 11 mahouts were killed by elephants in musth during 2018 and two of the deaths occurred in December. Sankaranarayanan, an elephant owned by Nanu Ezhuthachan group, was removed from the festival at Tripunithura as it was in musth. However, it was taken to Mayannur in Thrissur district for another festival, violating rules, and it killed mahout Swaminathan during the festival on December 17, said Venkitachalam.

“The Forest Department has recorded the data regarding the musth period of captive elephants in the state and 80 per cent of the problems can be avoided if the monitoring committees refer the data before granting permission for elephant parade,” said elephant expert Dr V Sunilkumar.

“There are certain agents who make elephants participate in competitions. We have informed the Forest Department that no such illegal activities should be allowed. The Elephant Owners Federation will not approach the department seeking relaxation and we want organisers to strictly abide by the rules. Competitions like head-lifting are illegal and should be banned. A meeting of elephant owners has been convened in Thrissur on February 6 to discuss the issue. We are planning to cut down the number of elephant agents. Only agents who abide by the rules will be contracted hereafter,” Kerala Elephant Owners Federation general secretary P Sasikumar told Express.

‘Mahouts pour hot oil on elephant’s leg’

Thrissur Assistant Conservator of Forests A Jayamadhavan booked a case against five mahouts and the Cochin Devaswom Board (CDB) secretary for the abuse of an aged male elephant on Wednesday. The incident occurred at Oorakom in Thrissur district. Balaraman, the 70-year-old tusker owned by CDB, had collapsed on January 15 due to ailments and an ayurveda practitioner was treating the elephant. Though it was provided glucose, the elephant could not stand on its feet. Meanwhile, the ayurveda practitioner prescribed ‘kizhi’ treatment to relieve cramps on the elephant’s front leg. It is said the mahouts poured hot oil on the front left leg of the animal, which caused burns. “I checked the animal and found it was abused. A case has been booked against three mahouts, two former mahouts and the CDB secretary for abusing the animal,” said Jayamadhavan.

Meanwhile, CDB president M K Sudarshan said though there were burns on the elephant’s leg, it was not caused intentionally. “The elephant was provided treatment under the guidance of a veterinary doctor. Kizhi was applied to relieve the cramps, but it was very hot. Now the health condition of the elephant has improved,” he said.