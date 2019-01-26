Home States Kerala

Injured Indian Navy sailor Abhilash Tomy selected for President’s Gallantry medal

Abhilash Tomy

Abhilash Tomy (Photo | Facebook/ Abhilash Tomy)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Commander Abhilash Tomy, the 39-year-old Indian Navy sailor, who suffered a back injury while participating in the 30,000 nautical miles international solo circumnavigation Golden Globe Race, has been selected for the President’s Gallantry award.

Abhilash’s yacht ‘Thuriya’ was caught in a storm mid-sea around 1,900 nautical miles south-west of Perth on September 21. The powerful winds pummelled his yacht, sending it into a 360-degree spin. He was rescued three days later by French patrol vessel ‘Osiris’. Abhilash Tomy was racing ahead in the third position among the 11 participants when he was caught in the storm.

He was awarded India’s second-highest peace-time gallantry award Kirti Chakra in 2013 for his daring feat of circumnavigating the globe unassisted in his boat ‘Mhadei’. He has sailed more than 52,000 miles in his naval career spanning 18 years.

Here is the complete list of Padma awardees 2019

“It is a great honour to be selected for the President’s Gallantry award for the second time. I am truly honoured and would like to continue my endeavour as a sailor. I have recovered from the injury and joined duty on December 24, 2018.

However, it will take some time for me to return to the seas as the doctors have advised rest. I need to get fit. I am not sure how long it will take, but I am eager to return,” he told Express.

