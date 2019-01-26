Home States Kerala

Kozhikode North ACP P K Raju wins President’s medal

He is among the seven police officers who bagged the national achievement this year from the state.

Published: 26th January 2019 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic-Kozhikode North) Raju P K won the President’s medal for meritorious service. He is among the seven police officers who bagged the national achievement this year from the state.

Raju, a native of Chettikulam at Aralam in Kannur district joined the department as Sub-Inspector in 1996. He had served as the Sub-Inspector and Circle Inspector at various stations in Kasargod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. He also served as the DySP at Vadakara police sub-division and Assistant Commissioner of Police in various wings under the Kozhikode city police.  The police officer had also won the Chief Minister’s police medal for meritorious service in 2015.

CM’s Fire and Rescue Services medal
P Ajith Kumar (Station Officer, Kozhikode beach), N P Sreedharan (Assistant Station Officer, Panoor), Jayesh T J (Fireman, Pathanapuram), Anilkumar S (Leading Fireman, Nedumangad), PM Rasheed (Fireman, Kothamnagalm), Manoj V M (Fireman, Sasthamkotta), E Dominic (driver-mechanic, Kollam), Siddique Ismail (Fireman, Kothamangalam), Biju P Thomas (Leading Fireman, Adimali) and Kunjikannan (Leading Fireman, Thalipparambu). 

CM’s Prison Services medal
D D Sheela (Assistant Superintendent, Grade 1, Women Jail and Correctional Home, Thiruvananthapuram), Pradeep Kumar B (Deputy Prison Officer, District Jail, Thiruvananthapuram), Vaiju K (Assistant Superintendent Grade 1, District Jail, Kottayam), Janardanan Nambiar T K (Assistant Superintendent Grade 1, District Jail, Kannur), Rajeevan O K (Deputy Prison Officer, Central Prison and Correctional Home, Kannur).

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raju P K President’s medal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp