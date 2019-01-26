Kozhikode North ACP P K Raju wins President’s medal

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic-Kozhikode North) Raju P K won the President’s medal for meritorious service. He is among the seven police officers who bagged the national achievement this year from the state.

Raju, a native of Chettikulam at Aralam in Kannur district joined the department as Sub-Inspector in 1996. He had served as the Sub-Inspector and Circle Inspector at various stations in Kasargod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. He also served as the DySP at Vadakara police sub-division and Assistant Commissioner of Police in various wings under the Kozhikode city police. The police officer had also won the Chief Minister’s police medal for meritorious service in 2015.

CM’s Fire and Rescue Services medal

P Ajith Kumar (Station Officer, Kozhikode beach), N P Sreedharan (Assistant Station Officer, Panoor), Jayesh T J (Fireman, Pathanapuram), Anilkumar S (Leading Fireman, Nedumangad), PM Rasheed (Fireman, Kothamnagalm), Manoj V M (Fireman, Sasthamkotta), E Dominic (driver-mechanic, Kollam), Siddique Ismail (Fireman, Kothamangalam), Biju P Thomas (Leading Fireman, Adimali) and Kunjikannan (Leading Fireman, Thalipparambu).

CM’s Prison Services medal

D D Sheela (Assistant Superintendent, Grade 1, Women Jail and Correctional Home, Thiruvananthapuram), Pradeep Kumar B (Deputy Prison Officer, District Jail, Thiruvananthapuram), Vaiju K (Assistant Superintendent Grade 1, District Jail, Kottayam), Janardanan Nambiar T K (Assistant Superintendent Grade 1, District Jail, Kannur), Rajeevan O K (Deputy Prison Officer, Central Prison and Correctional Home, Kannur).