President’s gallantry awards for Navy men

KOCHI: Five Navy personnel, including three officers of the Southern Naval Command, have been selected for the President’s gallantry awards. The award winners are Commander T Anup Kumar of Naval Aircraft Yard (Kochi); Commander Hari Govind R of INS Garuda, the Naval air station in Kochi; Commander Vijay Varma of INS Garuda; Pramendra Kumar, CPO of Command Control Diving Team (CCDT-Kochi), and Naval diver Amit, of INS Sutlej.

Three Officers of the Southern Naval Command have been selected for distinguished service awards by the President. SNC Chief of Staff Rear Admiral Ravindra Jayant Nadkarni has been selected for Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), while Chief Staff Officer (Operations) Commdore Deepak Kumar and Commodore Manish Misra of INS Chilka will be awarded Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM).