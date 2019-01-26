Home States Kerala

President’s gallantry awards for Navy men

Three Officers of the Southern Naval Command have been selected for distinguished service awards by the President.

Published: 26th January 2019 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Five Navy personnel, including three officers of the Southern Naval Command, have been selected for the President’s gallantry awards. The award winners are Commander T Anup Kumar of Naval Aircraft Yard (Kochi); Commander Hari Govind R of INS Garuda, the Naval air station in Kochi; Commander Vijay Varma of INS Garuda; Pramendra Kumar, CPO of Command Control Diving Team (CCDT-Kochi), and Naval diver Amit, of INS Sutlej.

Injured Indian Navy sailor Abhilash Tomy selected for President’s Gallantry medal

Three Officers of the Southern Naval Command have been selected for distinguished service awards by the President. SNC Chief of Staff Rear Admiral Ravindra Jayant Nadkarni has been selected for Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), while Chief Staff Officer (Operations) Commdore Deepak Kumar and Commodore Manish Misra of INS Chilka will be awarded Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM).

