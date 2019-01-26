Sabarimala row: Ex-RSS activist held for attack on Malayalam director Priyanandan

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Cherpu police arrested a man named Sarovar, based at Vallachira, who is a former RSS activist, in connection with the attack on National Award-winning director Priyanandanan over his controversial Facebook post on Sabarimala issue, on Friday.

Priyanandanan had earlier put a Facebook post criticising all that led to the protests against the entry of young women in Sabarimala temple. The post became controversial for the offensive words used in it and following wide criticism from all parts he withdrew it.

Sabarimala Karma Samithi led by BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan took out a protest march to the director’s house against the post. Though the protest calmed down, on Friday morning, when Priyanandanan came to a nearby shop, he was allegedly attacked by Sarovar. He also poured cow dung mixed in water on him to insult the person.

“During the protests itself, they have told me that they won’t allow me to walk through the streets easily. Now, they have done it, but I am not afraid,” he said.

Based on the complaint lodged by Priyanandanan, the police arrested the accused.

CM supports Priyanandanan

Liberals are facing threat to their life in these times, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was responding to the attack on film director Priyanandanan. The CM said the Sangh Parivar was behind the attack. Such incidents will not be allowed to happen in the state.

“A section had raised threat against Priyanandanan earlier. This is a proof for the growing intolerance in the state,” he said.