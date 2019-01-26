Home States Kerala

Sabarimala row: Ex-RSS activist held for attack on Malayalam director Priyanandan

Priyanandanan had earlier put a Facebook post criticising all that led to the protests against the entry of young women in Sabarimala temple.

Published: 26th January 2019 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

priyanandan

National award-winning director Priyanandan was attacked by suspected right-wing activists. (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Cherpu police arrested a man named Sarovar, based at Vallachira, who is a former RSS activist, in connection with the attack on National Award-winning director Priyanandanan over his controversial Facebook post on Sabarimala issue, on Friday.

Priyanandanan had earlier put a Facebook post criticising all that led to the protests against the entry of young women in Sabarimala temple. The post became controversial for the offensive words used in it and following wide criticism from all parts he withdrew it.

Sabarimala Karma Samithi led by BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan took out a protest march to the director’s house against the post. Though the protest calmed down, on Friday morning, when Priyanandanan came to a nearby shop, he was allegedly attacked by Sarovar. He also poured cow dung mixed in water on him to insult the person.

“During the protests itself, they have told me that they won’t allow me to walk through the streets easily. Now, they have done it, but I am not afraid,” he said. 

Based on the complaint lodged by Priyanandanan, the police arrested the accused.

CM supports Priyanandanan

Liberals are facing threat to their life in these times, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was responding to the attack on film director Priyanandanan. The CM said the Sangh Parivar was behind the attack. Such incidents will not be allowed to happen in the state.

“A section had raised threat against Priyanandanan earlier. This is a proof for the growing intolerance in the state,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanandanan Sabarimala row

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp