Government committed to upholding constitutional values, says Kerala Governor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Governor P Sathasivam told the Opposition to listen to his speech, which has all the answers for their queries. The UDF also protested when the Governor mentioned the Women’s Wall and big-ticket projects like Kannur airport and Kollam bypass.

In his one-and-a-half-hour address, the Governor made clear that the government is committed to upholding the constitutional values and furthering the values of secularism and pluralism.

“The government has been a beacon of hope, in a world of darkening clouds of casteism, communalism and disruption of hues,” he said. The government has scaled heights in ushering in an era of enlightenment by rekindling the lights of renaissance and inculcating a new sense of oneness in the mind of emerging generations.

Rebuilding Kerala would need 4-5 years, said the Governor, adding the government proposes to raise Rs 7,000 crore from the World Bank and ADB to meet the resource mobilisation for rebuilding. A host of infrastructure projects, including semi high speed rail, waste to energy plants and Kannur airport found mention in the address.

Unlike the previous edition, where he had skipped the elements critical of the Central Government, this time around the Governor reproduced the entire speech prepared by the state government. He criticised the Centre for penalising Kerala for its achievements.

“Imbalance caused by the detrimental effects of unhealthy Centre-state relations in general and the fiscal relations, in particular, have put our state at a great disadvantage in furthering the advances it has already made in several sectors.”

He also sought a restructuring of the Centre-state relations in such a way that it enriches both the Centre and the state.

Terming it unfortunate, he said the state’s gains should not be a reason for its losses. As the state has progressed and achieved gains in various sectors, the Centre chose not to further aid these sectors, and the state is at a loss to understand the criteria with which the state is deprived of its rightful share in the amount earmarked for these sectors, the Governor said.

The UDF accused the government of politicising the policy address.

GOVERNOR SPEAK

"The Supreme Court ordered that preventing the entry of women in a particular age group to Sabarimala temple is unconstitutional. My government is duty-bound to implement the judgment and uphold our constitution.

My government extended support to the suggestions of social organisations to mobilise a Women’s Wall across the length of Kerala as a symbol of the united will of Kerala women in their struggle for gender justice. The fact that more than 50 lakh women gathered on the historic evening gives us faith and confidence in protecting and promoting the secular and progressive values that Kerala is known for.

The government is committed to protecting the life and property of citizens. The recent incidents of public protest, damage to property and violent targeting of sections of the population with a view to disrupting peace and harmony need to be viewed seriously."