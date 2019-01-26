From Nambi Narayanan to Mohanlal: Five Padma award nominees from Kerala

By Express News Service

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday conferred the Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian awards of the category, to 112 people from various disciplines. The awards were conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. Here are the nominees from Kerala:

K G Jayan

For every devotee, who has been to Sabarimala, the voice laced with devotion of K G Jayan is all familiar as it is the song ‘Sree kovil nada thurannu…’ sung by him that fills the divine atmosphere of Sabarimala whenever the sanctum sanctorum of the temple opens in the evening.

Jayan is one of the famous Carnatic music exponents in the state, known for his devotional song renderings. Trained under Padmavibhooshan Balamuralikrishna and Padmavibhooshan Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar, Jayan has been in the world of Carnatic music for the past 65 years. He has performed over 10,000 concerts and rendered over 1,000 devotional songs. Apart from public performance, he has composed over 1,000 songs and even directed music for a few Tamil and Malayalam movies. He is the father of actor Manoj K Jayan.

Mohanlal

Adding another feather to his long and illustrious career spanning over three decades, actor Mohanlal, 58, won the Padma Bhushan Award on Friday. The actor, fondly called Lalettan by his legion of fans, won Padma Shri in 2001. He joined the Territorial Army as an honorary lieutenant colonel on July 9, 2009. Apart from this, he has twice won the national award for best actor.

Though he debuted through Thiranottam (1978), his portrayal of antagonist Narendran in his second movie Manjil Virinja Pookkal (1980) gave him the much-needed break. He won his first national award for Bharatham in 1991 and the second for Vanaparastham in 1999. Mohanlal has acted in more than 300 films in Malayalam along with some notable movies in Hindi, Telegu,Kannada and Tamil.

Swami Vishudhananda

Swami Vishudhananda, president of Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham, is a revered figure in Indian spirituality. Born in 1950 in Chengannur, he took charge as president of the Sangham in 2016. Swami is a renowned scholar of the Vedas and other branches of Indian spirituality. He spent 25 years preserving Maruthvamala at Sivagiri where Sree Narayana Guru used to meditate. He is proficient in Sanskrit, English and Hindi besides Malayalam.

Swami was among the first non-Brahmins who were trained in tantra and pooja vidhis. He had also spent three months as a priest before receiving deeksha. In 1982, at a young age, Swami served as general secretary of the Sangham.During his tenure as president, Swami started works to establish a deemed university for studies on the life and vision of Guru.

Nambi Narayanan

Haunted for years by false yet damning charges that marooned his good old days, former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan got a big stamp of honour for the sacrifices he was forced to make as the septuag-enarian was selected for the prestigious Padma Bhushan.

“I’m extremely happy with the honour. I took on the system; The justice was delayed, but finally I got justice. I got justice from the Public, from the Court and from the Centre. Now, I’ve nothing to complain. As I said earlier, there’s no further fight,” Nambi Narayanan told ‘Express’.

K K Muhammed

K K Muhammed, former Regional Director (North) of Archaeological Survey of India, known for his discovery of Ibadat Khana, the structure where Emperor Akbar proclaimed the formation of composite religion known as Din-e Ilahi, received the Padma Shri for his eminent career.

He is currently the project archaeological director in Aga Khan Trust for Culture, Muhammed stoked controversy when he alleged that Left historians like Irfan Habib and Romila Thapar had thwarted an amicable settlement to the Babri Masjid issue.