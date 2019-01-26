Home States Kerala

PM Modi to inaugurate BPCL’s Integrated Refinery Complex on Sunday

The proposed Petrochemical Complex is expected to come on stream by the end of 2022.

Published: 26th January 2019 03:49 AM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit The Bharat Petroleum Corporation’s (BPCL) Kochi Refinery on Sunday, will dedicate the Integrated Refinery Expansion Complex (IREC) to the nation and lay the foundation stone for the Petrochemical Complex.

Modi will also dedicate the Mounded LPG Storage Facility of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) at its Kochi Bottling Plant at Udyamperoor, and will lay the foundation stone for the second campus of Skill Development Institute at Ettumanoor. Governor P Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister of State for Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam will be present.

The proposed Petrochemical Complex is expected to come on stream by the end of 2022. It will provide employment opportunities to approximately 12,000 people during the construction phase.

The PM will also inaugurate the IOC’s Mounded Storage Vessel (MSV) at its bottling plant. The enhanced LPG storage at the plant is sufficient to meet the LPG requirement of about six days bottling capacity of the plant.

