Policy address: Kerala Governor calls for disaster resilient infrastructure

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor P Sathasivam has said post-flood reconstruction should be viewed as an opportunity to rebuild the state offering better standards of living to all sections of society.

In his customary policy address marking the beginning of the 14th session of the Assembly, Sathasivam said ecological safeguards and standards should be adhered to while building new structures. Also, they should withstand such calamities in the future.

Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI) was launched with the objective of rebuilding Kerala in a speedy and effective manner. The government has laid out a detailed strategy to reconstruct the houses fully damaged in the flood. It was decided to pool in resources from the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) and the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to provide Rs 4 lakh for the reconstruction of fully damaged houses.

LIFE Mission has offered 13 designs of flood resilient houses which can be chosen by the beneficiaries. Many organisations and individuals came forward to sponsor houses for the victims. The Governor thanked the thousands of fishermen who saved more than 65,000 lives. He also thanked the Central Government for its support in the search and rescue operations.

The actual fund required for rebuilding physical infrastructure is Rs 15,882 crore. Of this, the government proposes to raise Rs 7,000 crore from the World Bank and the ADB. "The government has requested the Government of India to enhance the state’s borrowing limit to mobilise additional resources for rebuilding Kerala.“We are still awaiting a favourable response from the Central Government,” he said.

Chennithala: Governor’s address disappointing

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday termed the policy address made by Governor P Sathasivam marking the beginning of the 14th session of the Assembly, disappointing. There was no concrete proposal with a vision to rebuild the state in the policy address. Many of the projects mentioned in the policy address were either the projects conceived in the previous years or their extensions.

Commenting on the remarks of the Governor on Women’s Wall in the policy address, he said the Governor was playing to the tune of LDF Government in the state. He became a mere tool for the state government and the government has effectively used the Governor to implement its ideas. The policy address also lacks visionary proposals which can bring change in the state, he said.