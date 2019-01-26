President’s medal for defence personnel

By Express News Service

Vishisht Seva Medal

Brigadier C G Arun, Station Commander, Pangode Military Station, has been awarded the Presidential Award Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) on the occasion of Republic Day. He assumed charge as Station Commander on December 1, 2017. He belongs to Thiruvananthapuram and is an alumnus of St Thomas Residential School, Thiruvananthapuram, and National Defence Academy. He was commissioned in Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army in 1991.

Air Marshal B Suresh

Param Vishisht Seva Medal

Air Marshal B Suresh AVSM VM, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command, has been awarded the Presidential award Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) on the occasion of Republic day. The President will confer the PVSM on Air Marshal Suresh at a function to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The honour is conferred in recognition of distinguished service of the most exceptional order and lifetime achievements in service to the nation and is the highest peacetime military distinguished award in the country. He is also the recipient of two AOC-in-C’s commendations, the ‘Vayu Sena Medal’ and the ‘Ati Vishisht Seva Medal’. He assumed the charge as AOC-in-C at HQ SAC on August 1, 2018, and he belongs to Thiruvananthapuram.

Uttam Yudh Seva Medal

Lt General Gopal R, AVSM, SM has been awarded Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM) by the President for exemplary services as General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Corps which is responsible for the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in Arunachal Pradesh, Counter Insurgency Operations in Nagaland, Manipur, Upper Assam as well as guarding the Indo Myanmar Border. The Infantry Officer was commissioned into 8 Gorkhas in 1981 and belongs to Thiruvananthapuram and is an alumnus of Mar Ivanios College.

Bravery award for saving lives during devastating floods

Wing Commander B Prasanth, Commanding Officer of a Garud Special Forces unit located at Air Force Station, Sulur (Tamil Nadu), has been awarded with presidential award Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) for bravery for the exceptional courage which he displayed during the Kerala flood relief operations for saving several human lives. He was noticed for his selfless operation conducted at Thrissur by rescuing a mother and child trapped inside a house during the floods. He had also air-lifted over 100 persons trapped during floods. He got commissioned in 2004 and then he volunteered to join the Garud Special Forces. He actively participated in many counterterrorist/counter insurgency operations and anti-Naxal operations in addition to various disaster management operations. Wing Commander Prasanth and his team rescued the lives of many people during Ockhi Cyclone, Theni forest fire operations.

Major Dilip Unni of the Indian Army has won Sena Medal (Gallantry). The Keralite officer has been chosen for the award for eliminating an LeT terrorist in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir last July.