Kerala universities to adopt Outcome Based Teaching and Evaluation learning method

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Universities in the state will switch to Outcome Based Teaching and Evaluation (OBTE), a new learning method, from the next academic year to improve their overall performance and grading.

As first step, the faculty training centre under the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) will train teachers of 1,000 colleges in the state laying stress on course outcome. The decision to switch to OBTE was taken to publish the graduate attributes of various graduation programmes offered at the universities.

The training programme for teachers will be officially launched by Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel on February 6. The residential training programme will be held for five days. KSHEC vice-chairman Rajan Gurukkal, Udayakumar (JNU), Sajeesh Hegde (Hyderabad University), Sanjay Pal Shikhar (Hyderabad University), M Dasan (Retired professor, CUK) will take the classes.

Under OBTE, universities will have the freedom of deciding the final outcome of the courses. However, the varsities would have the responsibility to ensure the curriculum fulfils the aim of achieving the outcome. A statement from KSHEC said experts in OBTE had already trained the chairmen of the boards of studies of science subjects in the University of Kerala, MG University, Cusat and KTU in creating outcomes for courses.

Similar training will soon be given to personnel of the Calicut and Kannur varsities and to the chairmen of the boards of studies of non-science subjects. OBTE also enables concurrent self-assessment by learners and helps them measure their progress towards attaining the outcomes and also to “demand new learning experiences.”

Gurukkal said the aim was to make all courses in universities outcome-driven in a year’s time.“The training will help teachers in understanding the new valuation process of Criterion-Reference Assessment. We hope OBTE can be implemented in all the universities by the end of this year,” he said.