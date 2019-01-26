Home States Kerala

Women will get 15 per cent representation in police: Kerala Governor P Sathasivam

Governor P Sathasivam in his speech made it clear his office was with the state government on many controversial subjects.

Kerala governor P. Sathasivam (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving the much-needed leg-up to women’s emancipation, Governor P Sathasivam, in his policy address, said on Friday that the government proposes to have 15 per cent women in the police force.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier announced that women’s representation would be enhanced in the state police force. He had said the interim aim was to fill 15 per cent of the positions with women, which would then be hiked to 25 per cent. He also said four all-woman police stations would be set up.  The activities and Bench strength of the State Industrial Security Force would also be expanded, he said.

State govt gets Guv’s backing on Sabarimala

Though the public sphere of the state witnessed heated arguments over a host of controversial subjects of late, Governor P Sathasivam made it clear his office was with the state government on many controversial subjects.

During his policy address at the start of the 14th session of the Assembly, the Governor said the government was duty-bound to implement the Supreme Court judgment and uphold the Constitution with regard to the Sabarimala issue. “The various events that followed in the state underline the urgent need to carry forward the progressive values of the Renaissance movement,” he said.

