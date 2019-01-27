Home States Kerala

Dip in average performance of Class X students in Kozhikode

The study has been carried out on the basis of the half-yearly exam results of 30,000 students in 170 schools in Kozhikode, Thamarassery and Vadakara educational districts.

SSLC

Image of students writing SSLC examination used for representational purpose (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)

By Ambika Raja
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Though teachers and schools authorities have been breaking their necks to compensate for the classes lost due to the Nipah fever outbreak, Kerala floods and hartals, it seems that these incidents have taken a toll on the performance of students in their examinations. A recent study conducted by the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) in Kozhikode has found that there has been a two to four percent decrease in the number of students scoring A-plus grades in various subjects in class X, as compared to the previous year.

The study has been carried out on the basis of the half-yearly exam results of 30,000 students in 170 schools in Kozhikode, Thamarassery and Vadakara educational districts. According to the DIET authorities, the study aims to identify the subjects that students are weak at and render necessary academic support, prior to the SSLC examination.

As per the report released by the DIET, students have set a weak performance in Mathematics, Science and Social Science. Of the total number of students assessed, only 1511 managed to secure A plus in Mathematics, while 5432 scored E grade in the subject. In the Science subjects- Physics, Chemistry and Biology, a comparatively better performance was seen in Biology with 4119 students scoring A plus grade. In Social Science, the maximum number of A plus grade was scored by students in Thamarassery education district while the least was by those in Kozhikode. “ Compared to the previous year, there has been a two to four percent dip in the number of students securing A plus in these subjects. We are planning to undertake a series of programmes to provide additional coaching for students in these three subjects, " said DIET programme officer U K Abdun Nasar.

The DIET authorities are planning to setup Maths clinics to provide training to students with the help of subject experts. Through the Edumia mobile application of Educare academic programme, model question papers, sample videos and test papers will be made available to all students in the district. A meeting of school headmasters and PTA presidents will be convened to strengthen exam clinics in school, added Nasar.

Meanwhile,as per the study report, half of the students have set an ‘Average’ performance in First Language, while 43.5 students have fared ‘Excellently’ in IT subject.

 

