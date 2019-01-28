Home States Kerala

After 25 years, Kerala state transport body will pay salary to staff from its own revenue

Meanwhile, KSRTC also generated Rs 189.98 crore in advertising revenue compared Rs 69.62 crore it made last year. 

Published: 28th January 2019 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of KSRTC bus. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the first time in 25 years, state-run RTC will pay salary to its staff from its own coffers, thanks to the rich collection it received due to Sabarimala service and cost optimisation drives it undertook. The corporation requires Rs 90 crores for the month.

“The major reason for the corporation’s achievement in 25 years is the huge profit it acquired from the Sabarimala service. We collected Rs 45.2 crore from Sabarimala service. This is a gain of Rs 30 crore from the previous year,” KSRTC CMD Tomin J Thachankary said.

Cost optimisation drives included changing the double duty system to single duty which reduced allowance expenditure by Rs 8.2 lakh per day. Deploying 613 conductors, who were on other duties, to service operation duty also resulted in an annual profit Rs 55.95 crore.

Meanwhile, KSRTC also generated Rs 189.98 crore in advertising revenue compared Rs 69.62 crore it made last year. 

Apart from this, granting permission to install 64 mobile towers on its buildings helped the corporation generate an additional income of Rs 24.5 crore. By implementing some new plans, the KSRTC management aims to make the corporation profitable within six months.

Earlier, the corporation used to take bank loans to the tune Rs 50 crore to pay its salaries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
A replica of Gujarat's Statue of Unity, a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the main attraction at the Bharat Parv organised by the Tourism Ministry at Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Parv 2019: Statue of Unity replica, Gandhi Gram folk art major attractions
The mementoes gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go under the hammer at a two-day auction starting Sunday. Union minister Piyush Goyal at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Mementoes gifted to PM Modi to go under the hammer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp