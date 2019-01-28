After 25 years, Kerala state transport body will pay salary to staff from its own revenue

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the first time in 25 years, state-run RTC will pay salary to its staff from its own coffers, thanks to the rich collection it received due to Sabarimala service and cost optimisation drives it undertook. The corporation requires Rs 90 crores for the month.

“The major reason for the corporation’s achievement in 25 years is the huge profit it acquired from the Sabarimala service. We collected Rs 45.2 crore from Sabarimala service. This is a gain of Rs 30 crore from the previous year,” KSRTC CMD Tomin J Thachankary said.

Cost optimisation drives included changing the double duty system to single duty which reduced allowance expenditure by Rs 8.2 lakh per day. Deploying 613 conductors, who were on other duties, to service operation duty also resulted in an annual profit Rs 55.95 crore.

Meanwhile, KSRTC also generated Rs 189.98 crore in advertising revenue compared Rs 69.62 crore it made last year.

Apart from this, granting permission to install 64 mobile towers on its buildings helped the corporation generate an additional income of Rs 24.5 crore. By implementing some new plans, the KSRTC management aims to make the corporation profitable within six months.

Earlier, the corporation used to take bank loans to the tune Rs 50 crore to pay its salaries.