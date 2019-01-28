Kochi-Muziris Biennale gives avenue to lesser-known artists: Sitaram Yechury

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi-Muziris Biennale is providing a major international platform to lesser-known Indian artists to showcase their works, said CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

On his visit to the main Aspinwall House venue of the festival, he said he was impressed with the mix of foreign and Indian artists at the event.

“I particularly liked Bapi Das’s embroidery work. I am really happy to see works by up-and-coming Indian artists,” he said.

Recalling his association with the Biennale that dates back to 2010 when the idea of such an event in the country was proposed, he said: “I was a member of the standing committee which also had the Ministry of Culture under it.”