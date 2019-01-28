Home States Kerala

Kerala budget: Amnesty for traders on cards, tourism sector to get special projects

The budget is also likely to announce schemes for traditional industries like the Chendamangalam handloom, which have suffered losses in the floods.

Published: 28th January 2019 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Thomas_Issac

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac | Facebook

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Special projects to rejuvenate the tourism sector are likely to feature in the upcoming state budget. The focus will be on marketing programmes to show the international tourism fraternity the state has returned to normal after the devastating floods.   

“Out-of-the-box ideas in marketing will help the state tide over the crisis owing to low tourist footfall. Projects like the Champions Boat League will show the world the sector is alive and vibrant,” said Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac.

The budget will also announce a big amnesty scheme for traders to collect tax arrears. Social security schemes will also find a place in the budget.

“The government is spending around Rs 50,000 crore through different agencies on infrastructure, ease of doing business and others. However, we cannot ignore ordinary citizens. The government will continue to offer them benefits,” Isaac said.  

The budget is also likely to announce schemes for traditional industries like the Chendamangalam handloom, which have suffered losses in the floods.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thomas Isaac Kerala Budget

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
A replica of Gujarat's Statue of Unity, a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the main attraction at the Bharat Parv organised by the Tourism Ministry at Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Parv 2019: Statue of Unity replica, Gandhi Gram folk art major attractions
The mementoes gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go under the hammer at a two-day auction starting Sunday. Union minister Piyush Goyal at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Mementoes gifted to PM Modi to go under the hammer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp