Kerala budget: Amnesty for traders on cards, tourism sector to get special projects

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Special projects to rejuvenate the tourism sector are likely to feature in the upcoming state budget. The focus will be on marketing programmes to show the international tourism fraternity the state has returned to normal after the devastating floods.

“Out-of-the-box ideas in marketing will help the state tide over the crisis owing to low tourist footfall. Projects like the Champions Boat League will show the world the sector is alive and vibrant,” said Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac.

The budget will also announce a big amnesty scheme for traders to collect tax arrears. Social security schemes will also find a place in the budget.

“The government is spending around Rs 50,000 crore through different agencies on infrastructure, ease of doing business and others. However, we cannot ignore ordinary citizens. The government will continue to offer them benefits,” Isaac said.

The budget is also likely to announce schemes for traditional industries like the Chendamangalam handloom, which have suffered losses in the floods.