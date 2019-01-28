IPS Chaitra Teresa John controversy: Kerala CM says party offices usually not subjected to raids

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Justifying the move against SP Chaitra Teresa John for leading a raid at the CPM district committee, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday told the Assembly that people with vested interest often try to show political workers in a bad light and the search carried out by the officer could only be viewed in that manner.

Replying to the submission of Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, Pinarayi said the government's policy is to protect the right of the political parties to function in a free manner and appropriate action will be taken if anyone takes a different stand.

"The CPM district secretary has given a complaint regarding the raid. When the responsible leaders of political parties lodge complaints, it's the duty of the government to look it into it seriously. Hence the DGP was instructed to launch an inquiry into the complaint against the officer," he said.

Pinarayi further added that the offices of political parties are not usually subjected to searches. The political leaders normally cooperate with the police investigation. The civil society also views the protection of offices of the political parties as the responsibility of the police. Respecting those who do public work is the basis of a democratic society, Pinarayi said.

Earlier Chennithala urged the government to drop action against the police officer and said when a similar raid happened at the CPM district committee office during the time of A K Nayanar's rule in 1990, the then Chief Minister had lauded the efforts of the police in the Assembly.

CPI-M upset with IPS officer

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Chaitra Teresa John last week searched the district office of Communist Party of India-Marxist here in connection with a stone-throwing case at a police station in which youth cadres of the Left party were involved.

She had raided the office on a tip-off that those involved were in the CPI-M district office. However, she could not find anyone there.

Soon after the search operation, Vijayan, who also holds the Home portfolio, summoned John. She was removed from the post of DCP.

This prompted the Congress-led opposition to slam Vijayan for not appreciating the boldness of the young officer and removing her, especially when the Chief Minister was always speaking about gender justice.

Earlier in the day, Additional District General of Police Manoj Abraham, who probed John's action, submitted a report to Kerala Police chief Loknath Behra, giving John a clean chit.

She had followed all the required protocol before conducting such an operation, the report said.

The CPI-M leadership here has been upset with John after she took a strong stand against eight state government employees belonging to a Left union, who have since been in jail for vandalising a State Bank of India branch here on January 9, during a nationwide strike.

The issue though has come to rest as she returned to the post of Superintendent of Police (Women's Cell).

(With IANS inputs)