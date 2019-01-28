Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: State gives all support to central PSUs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said Kerala has taken steps aimed at strengthening the public sector in the country. He pointed out the state has given land for all the new projects of the Central public sector.

“From time to time, Kerala has given the land required for new projects of PSUs in Kerala,” said the Chief Minister, during his address at the BPCL-Kochi’s IREP.

Pinarayi, who spoke before Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the project to the nation, pointed out that the state government had given various tax concessions for the IREP project as it was one of the biggest investments by a company in Kerala.