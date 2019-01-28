CMP 10th party congress begins

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thirty-three years after his expulsion from the party, the CPM has accepted the line of MVR, said Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. He was speaking after inaugurating the public meeting held in connection with the 10th party congress of Communist Marxist Party (CMP).

Chennithala said the ideologies highlighted by M V Raghavan (MVR), the founder of CMP, are gaining importance at the national level. “The CPM, which was once against identity politics, has now embraced it. However, instead of waging class struggle, the CPM has now joined hands with communal and capitalist forces,” he said.

Presiding over the function, CMP general secretary C P John said the Communist parties can regain their stature in the world by accepting democratic ideologies. “Realising the same, the party has selected Rosa Luxemburg as its icon,” he said.

Flag hoisting today

The 10th party congress started with a procession, which began from Gandhi Square, near Rajendra Maidan, and concluded at Rosa Luxemburg Nagar at Marine Drive, on Sunday evening. UDF convener Benny Behanan delivered the keynote address.The flag will be hoisted at MVR Nagar at Town Hall at 9.30 am on Monday. C P John will inaugurate the delegate’s meet after paying tributes at the martyr memorial.