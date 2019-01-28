CPI(M) office raid in Thiruvananthapuram: ADGP to submit report on Monday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police have initiated a departmental enquiry against Chaitra Teresa John after the CPI(M) lodged a complaint against her for raiding its Thiruvananthapuram District Committee office on Thursday night.

South Zone ADGP Anil Kant will submit a report to state police chief Loknath Behera on Monday following CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan’s complaint.

Nagappan has also filed a complaint to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stating Chaitra, who was then Thiruvananthapuram DCP, had searched the office without a warrant. Following the raid, Chaitra, temporary charge, was removed from her position. She has been sent back to the Women’s cell.

A group of officers led by Chaitra had searched the party office to trace out a group of DYFI activists, who are accused of pelting stones at the Medical College police station the previous night following an altercation.

The raid was conducted based on a tip-off provided by the city special branch that the key accused in the incident was hiding in the party office. However, the police failed to trace anyone inside the office.

DYFI workers targeted the police station after they were stopped from meeting two CPM workers, who were arrested in connection with a POCSO case.

Call for strong action

The CPM District Committee has demanded strong action against Chaitra. Nagappan said Chaitra’s act was a ‘publicity stunt’ as the raid was carried out on the eve of the beginning of Assembly session.

“The officer’s gesture wasn’t justifiable and her search of the party office was immature. There was no such circumstance to raid the CPM office. It was an attempt to create issues,” said Nagappan.

Procedures followed: Chaitra

T’Puram: Chaitra Teresa John justified her action saying she had followed the proper procedure prior to the action. In her explanation to ADGP Manoj Abraham, who is probing the incident after CPM leadership approached Chief Minister, Chaitra said the raid was conducted on the basis of information retrieved from the house of one of the accused. She also reportedly said the raid details were intimated to the magistrate the very next day.