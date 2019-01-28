Home States Kerala

Despite Kerala government's swift move to help Ockhi tragedy victims' families, many of them yet to receive jobs

Though the government was swift in doling out financial benefits to the families of Ockhi tragedy victims, many of them are yet to receive the jobs promised to them. 

Published: 28th January 2019 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala-Fishermen-Families

Families of fishermen who were affected by the Ockhi tragedy. (Photo | File)

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the government was swift in doling out financial benefits to the families of Ockhi tragedy victims, many of them are yet to receive the jobs promised to them. 

Thadeus Ponnayyan, coordinator of Thiruvananthapuram Matsya Thozhilali Forum said the dependents of the victims who lost their family members have received the monetary benefits allotted by the government, most of them are waiting for the promised jobs.

According to Thadeus, only 33 women, who have passed SSLC have received the jobs provided by the Matsyafed. The rest of the 117 dependents are still waiting for a call.

"However, none of them have been provided permanent jobs and are forced to work on daily wages," he said.

Those above 40 years have not received any job even as the government is yet to take a decision on whether to give them jobs.

Vimala Denson, 40, wife of Denson from Poonthura is not eligible for the job offered to the dependents as she is above the eligible age and is forced to stay in a rented house for which she needs to pay Rs 7, 000 per month.

"The Rs 14,000 interest that I received is not sufficient to pay rent. Also, it is difficult to make both ends meet as I have to ensure that I educate three of my children," said Vimala.

The loans of the Ockhi victims were said to be written off by the government and no action has been taken regarding the issue. Mercy Antony, wife of Antony who passed away in the tragedy has to repay a debt that was left by her husband.

"Only 90 per cent of the victims who lost the engine, net and boat received money from the government," said Thadeus.

Post-cyclone, the fishermen are taking the weather announcements seriously and most of them try to keep away from the seas.

