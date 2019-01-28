Kerala Fire Department to send five officers to Odisha for advanced training

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fire and Rescue Services will send a five-member team to Odisha for advanced training in water rescue operations. The team headed by Pathanamthitta District Fire Officer M G Rajesh will undergo seven to 10 days’ training on underwater rescue techniques, deep water search and underwater diving. They will also undergo advanced training in handling water rescue equipment.

The decision is in line with the Fire and Rescue Department’s plans to convert the Scuba training centre in Fort Kochi to an advanced water rescue training centre. The proposal was mooted after the floods when the Fire and Rescue officers sensed their limitations in rescue operations.

On return after the advanced training, the five-member team will be given the responsibility to train other members of the department at Fort Kochi. Department Director General A Hemachandran said the five officers upon return will be made master trainers to impart lessons to other members.

“We have selected a good team whose members are dedicated and capable. After getting training in Odisha, they will give training to the department staffs,” he told Express.

Governor P Sathasivam on Friday told the Assembly during his policy address the government will upgrade the Fort Kochi Scuba Training Centre as an institute for advanced training in water rescue.

He said water rescue capabilities of the department need to be enhanced and for that the help of Odisha that has got the best training facilities was sought.“The master trainers will be entrusted with the task of rearing a new column of experts handling water rescue operations once the new centre starts functioning in Kochi,” he said.

In Fort Kochi, once the advanced training comes up, Fire and Rescue officers will be given training in operating power boats, robust dinghies and other underwater breathing apparatus.

Hemachandran earlier submitted a proposal to the government highlighting the debilitating deficiencies faced by the department in terms of training, experience and equipment.