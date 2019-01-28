Higher Secondary teachers in Kerala come out against integrated scheme covering pre-school to class-XII

Krishnachand K By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The higher secondary school (HSS) teachers have come out openly against the implementation of the integrated scheme for school education covering pre-school to class-XII from next academic year fearing job loss.

Education Minister C Raveendranath had earlier said that the integrated scheme would be implemented in all the government and aided schools in the state from the next academic year. The scheme will be implemented as a centrally sponsored scheme by the department through a single implementation society.

The centrally sponsored scheme will subsume the pre-primary school level, lower primary, upper primary, high school and higher secondary level as part of ensuring equity and inclusion at all levels of school education. The scheme also proposes the integration of high school and higher secondary as a single administration named ‘Secondary’.

According to B Mohan Kumar, State President, Aided Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association, the implementation of the scheme would adversely impact HSS education and hence the association strongly opposes the move.

“We strongly oppose the government’s move as it would affect the teachers very badly. Not only promotion, but the job of the teachers could also be at stake once the scheme is implemented. The whole concept of the higher secondary level will be a thing of the past and we won’t allow the government to implement it. The HSS section is a major part of school education and that section decides the future of a student. So the implementation will also reduce the section’s significance,” Mohan Kumar said.

The scheme envisages free and equitable secondary education with effective learning outcomes, irrespective of gender disparities, and vocational training for weaker sections, including persons with disabilities, by 2020.

The scheme has been approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs for the period from April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2020.

Under the programme, there is a provision for arranging hands-on training in an industrial set-up and on-job training may be provided during vacations for 80 hours. However, the Centre has no plans to sanction a separate cadre of teachers for the project.

A senior officer of the state General Education Department told Express the government is committed to implementing the scheme as school education needs an overhaul. “School education is an area that needs a drastic change.

Through Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and the government-owned General Education Rejuvenation Mission, the state government is in the process of making positive changes in the school education system.

The integrated scheme will benefit school education in a big way and other changes will follow, the officer said. The government can assure the new scheme would not affect the jobs of higher secondary teachers and instead benefit them, said the officer.