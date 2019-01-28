Home States Kerala

Bar reopening helped tax revenue, tourism revival: Kerala Finance Minister

Isaac refuted criticism Kerala had opposed a previous cess proposal to help the crisis-ridden sugarcane farmers.

Published: 28th January 2019 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac | Facebook

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state-specific GST cess and an expected increase in the borrowing limit would be the two major revenue sources of the state to fund the big-ticket projects, including the post-flood infrastructure rebuilding.

The state plans to mobilise only Rs 1,000 crore from the GST cess though it can collect much higher if it is made applicable to all category of goods. 

“A careful selection of goods will be made. It would be announced in the budget,” Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac told Express.

He said Kerala has set a model of sorts for the country to fund emergencies arising out of natural disasters. Also, since the cess is levied on the sales value of goods, the tedious task of amending the law was avoided, he said.

Isaac refuted criticism Kerala had opposed a previous cess proposal to help the crisis-ridden sugarcane farmers.

“We didn’t oppose it, but demanded similar rights for us. The sugar cess proposal was more of a political demand. I then asked similar rights for us - like a cess to help rubber farmers,” he said. Isaac said the KGST revenue for FY 19 has improved, thanks to the bar reopening.

“Not just the increase in tax revenue, it helped in the revival of the tourism sector. Again, Kerala has emerged as a top destination for business meetings and conferences,” said Isaac.

The state expects a favourable decision on enhancing its borrowing limit by June. Several states had made demands at the GST council to raise their borrowing limit to compensate the revenue loss after GST implementation.

“The Union Finance minister had also agreed to this in principle. We expect a favourable decision after the LS polls,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
A replica of Gujarat's Statue of Unity, a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the main attraction at the Bharat Parv organised by the Tourism Ministry at Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Parv 2019: Statue of Unity replica, Gandhi Gram folk art major attractions
The mementoes gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go under the hammer at a two-day auction starting Sunday. Union minister Piyush Goyal at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Mementoes gifted to PM Modi to go under the hammer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp