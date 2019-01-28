Bar reopening helped tax revenue, tourism revival: Kerala Finance Minister

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state-specific GST cess and an expected increase in the borrowing limit would be the two major revenue sources of the state to fund the big-ticket projects, including the post-flood infrastructure rebuilding.

The state plans to mobilise only Rs 1,000 crore from the GST cess though it can collect much higher if it is made applicable to all category of goods.

“A careful selection of goods will be made. It would be announced in the budget,” Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac told Express.

He said Kerala has set a model of sorts for the country to fund emergencies arising out of natural disasters. Also, since the cess is levied on the sales value of goods, the tedious task of amending the law was avoided, he said.

Isaac refuted criticism Kerala had opposed a previous cess proposal to help the crisis-ridden sugarcane farmers.

“We didn’t oppose it, but demanded similar rights for us. The sugar cess proposal was more of a political demand. I then asked similar rights for us - like a cess to help rubber farmers,” he said. Isaac said the KGST revenue for FY 19 has improved, thanks to the bar reopening.

“Not just the increase in tax revenue, it helped in the revival of the tourism sector. Again, Kerala has emerged as a top destination for business meetings and conferences,” said Isaac.

The state expects a favourable decision on enhancing its borrowing limit by June. Several states had made demands at the GST council to raise their borrowing limit to compensate the revenue loss after GST implementation.

“The Union Finance minister had also agreed to this in principle. We expect a favourable decision after the LS polls,” he said.