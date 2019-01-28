Home States Kerala

Kerala Governor calls for political unity to rebuild Kerala after 2018 floods

The Governor said the protests and frequent hartals disrupt the normal life and lower the image of the state.

P Sathasivam

Kerala Governor P Sathasivam (File photo | EPS)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state requires a political unity while deciding the areas that deserve priority in rebuilding, said Governor P Sathasivam while pitching in for rebuilding the state which had been marred by narrow politics and devastated by the last year’s floods.

He said this while addressing the 70th Republic Day parade at the Central Stadium here on Saturday. He urged the public to be on guard against actions which lower the image of the state.

The Governor said the protests and frequent hartals disrupt the normal life and lower the image of the state. He also appreciated the central and state governments for taking up various development works in the state.

Sathasivam, while lauding Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, said the state was focusing on building infrastructure which would quicken the pace of development.

