PM Modi banks on BPCL Kochi to lead petro-chem revolution

KOCHI: Expressing his desire that BPCL-Kochi Refinery leads the petro-chemical revolution in South India and supports the growing needs of a new India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said it was the Central government’s endeavour to see that petro-chemicals, most of which are being imported now, are manufactured in the country itself.

Dedicating the `16,504-crore Integrated Refinery Expansion Project (IREP) of BPCL here on Sunday, the PM also listed out many steps by the government, which have succeeded in giving the right results. Modi said the Ujjwala Yojana has brought cheers to many.

“While nearly six crore LPG connections have reached the households of the poorest of the poor since May 2016, more than 23 crore LPG consumers have joined the Pahal scheme. The transparency in the scheme has helped in identifying ghost accounts, multiple accounts and inactive accounts. Over 1 crore customers have given up LPG subsidies under ‘Give it up’ initiative,” he said.

From the same venue, Modi also laid the foundation stone for Petrochemical Complex, and inaugurated Mounded Storage Vessel at IOCL LPG bottling plant, Kochi, and laid the foundation stone for Skill Development Institute at Ettumanoor.

IREP will be a modern expansion complex and transform Kochi refinery into the largest PSU refinery in India with world-class standards.

It will be equipped for the production of cleaner fuels for India. It will double the production of LPG and diesel and commence production of feedstock for petrochemical projects in this plant, he said.

The PM said the use of CNG as a clean fuel is being promoted by expanding the coverage of City Gas Distribution (CGD) network in the country. After the successful completion of 10 CGD bidding rounds, more than 400 districts in the country will be connected for providing piped gas supply.

Besides, the government has reduced oil import by 10 per cent and saved precious foreign exchange, he said.

He expressed happiness that Kochi refinery will now be able to produce propylene after execution of IREP. Besides, the other niche petrochemicals will find use in different products such as paints, inks, coating, detergent and many other articles. He expressed hope that all these many ancillary industries will come to Kochi and business opportunities will be expanded.

Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Dharmendra Debendra Pradhan said the petrochemicals project, which when commissioned in 2022, will help India to reduce imports by over `13,000 crore, besides boosting the local economy and generating jobs in Kerala.

Governor P Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam, Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar, K V Thomas MP, and V P Sajeendran MLA were also present on the occasion.

PM praises labourers behind IREP

KOCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while congratulating BPCL for the timely completion of the IREP project, used the occasion to praise the efforts of the labourers, who worked day and night for the project. “..I recognise the work of all those labourers who worked day and night during the construction. I am told that at the peak of the project, over 20,000 labourers were working at the site. In many ways, they are the ‘Real Heroes’ of the Project,” Modi said, amid huge applause from the audience, which included BPCL employees and families.

CM’s flight develops technical snag before take-off

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s arrival to the inaugural function of the BPCL’s Integrated Refinery Complex in Kochi on Sunday was delayed after the Navy’s Dornier Aircraft developed a technical failure before its departure from Kannur International Airport. The Chief Minister was scheduled to fly to Kochi in the Navy’s aircraft at 11.30 am. However, an engine failure was detected before the take-off. Following this, the journey was delayed for nearly an hour. He flew to Kochi in another aircraft of the Navy. Navy spokesperson said another aircraft was sent from Kochi to Kannur. The Chief Minister then landed at the Navy airport here and moved to the venue via road.

PM leaves for Delhi

KOCHI: After completing his one-day visit to Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Delhi on Sunday evening. He was given a grand farewell at the Kochi Naval Airport before leaving for Delhi in a special aircraft of Airforce at 6.30 pm. Governor P Sathasivam, Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam, Minister V S Sunilkumar, principal secretary J R Thilak, District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla, DGP Loknath Behera and City Police Commissioner M P Dinesh were present at the airport.