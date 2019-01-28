Nambi Narayanan does not deserve an award: TP Senkumar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Padma Bhushan award for Nambi Narayanan has stirred controversy after TP Senkumar, former DGP and fellow BJP traveller, struck a different chord with the BJP.

It was the BJP MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar who had recommended Nambi Narayanan’s name for the coveted award.

Senkumar, in a press conference, said Nambi Narayanan does not deserve an award. According to him, he was an “ordinary scientist without any major contribution.”

He said that even the former director of ISRO Madhavan Nair had mentioned that Nambi Narayanan was an average scientist.

Senkumar said if Nambi Narayanan is awarded Padma Bhushan, there are possibilities of Mariyam Rasheeda and Govindachami being considered for Padma awards in future.

He said: “The Supreme Court has constituted a committee for the case and let them come out with a finding first.” A committee was constituted by the Supreme Court under Justice D K Jain to enquire into the role of Kerala police in arresting Nambi Narayanan in the ISRO spy case. Senkumar is the seventh accused in the case for compensation filed by Nambi Narayanan.

Nambi retorted: “Senkumar is an accused in the compensation case filed by me and he will stoop to any level.”

Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan came out against Senkumar, saying his statement against Nambi Narayanan getting Padma Bhushan award is “indecent”.

Sreeramakrishnan also said awards are decided by committees which have their own criteria.

He said that getting an award is a recognition for an individual.

Industries Minister E P Jayarajan said: “Senkumar may have been an aspirant for a Padma award as he was seen loitering around BJP and RSS people. His desperation may have been the reason for his utterances against Nambi Narayanan and Padma award.”