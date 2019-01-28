Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticises Mata Amritanandamayi for attending Sangh Parivar event

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised Mata Amritanandamayi for attending the Ayyappa Bhaktha Sangamam organised recently by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi and said: “her image had been tarnished.”

In his weekly television programme, Pinarayi said Mata Amritanandamayi should not have participated in the event organised by the Sangh Parivar.

“Several people worship and believe in Mata Amritanandamayi. However, even they did not like her participation in the event,” he said.

Pinarayi said Mata Amritanandamayi had taken a bold stand in the past, avoiding Sangh Parivar’s attempts to bring her into their fold.

“However, her image has been tarnished. Until recently, her stand was in support of allowing all women into Sabarimala,” Pinarayi claimed.

The government will take steps to ensure women empowerment and gender equality, Pinarayi said.