SAI ‘Height Hunt’ begins on Feb 2

After its experiment with lanky girls yielded results in volleyball, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) is continuing with its unique project ‘Height Hunt’.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After its experiment with lanky girls yielded results in volleyball, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) is continuing with its unique project ‘Height Hunt’.The apex sports institution is in search of girls aged 13 to 16 and having a height of 171 cm or above for selection to their volleyball training camps. ‘Height Hunt’ was first launched in 2012 and gave rich dividends as three of the girls of that batch became part of the National squad that took part in the U-18 Asian Championship.
From 2015, four batches were trained. Those selected to the programme will be given free training, education, accommodation, food, medical facilities and equipment.

The required heights are 171 cm or above (2006- born); 175 cm or above (2005); 178 cm or above (2004); 180 cm or above (2003).The selection will be monitored by senior women’s team coach Sadanandan and Dr David Mathew.  Those interested can contact 9447794079 for more details.

Selection venues are: Pala Municipal Stadium (February 2), DDSHS, Karimpadam, North Paravur ( February 3), SDV HSS, Peramangalam, Thrissur ( February 4), Mini Stadium, Thottilpada, Kozhikode (February 8), Jimmy George Sports Academy, Peravoor, Kannur (February 9), Rajas HSS, Neeleswaram, Kasargod (February 10), SAI-LNCPE, Kariavattom, Thiruvananthapuram ( February 16), GHSS, Anchal, Kollam ( February 17).

