Home States Kerala

Special offering in sealed tins introduced at Guruvayur temple

It has been a complaint from the part of devotees, especially from other states, that the prasadam from the Guruvayur temple would spoil by the time they reached back home.

Published: 28th January 2019 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple introduced a ‘special neypayasam’, packed in an aluminium tin with a sealed lid, for the convenience of the devotees and to avoid usage of plastic and also to ensure the ‘prasadam’ remains edible for a longer period.

It has been a complaint from the part of devotees, especially from other states, that the prasadam from the Guruvayur temple would spoil by the time they reached back home.

“Aravanapayasam from Sabarimala can be kept for days and is easy for devotees to carry it back. But, here the major offerings are butter and paal payasam. Both cannot be taken for long journeys. Hence we thought of introducing the special neypaysam, which can be edible for over 20 days,” said K B Mohandas, chairman of Guruvayur Devaswom Board.

The special neypayasam costs Rs 90 and has been on high demand since its launch. “Around 2,000 receipts are made for the offering per day,” he shared. The temple authorities also want to discourage the use of plastic containers.

Apart from the introduction of the offering, the temple has undertaken a number of developmental activities including the ongoing construction of a multi-level car parking system under the Central Government funded Prasadam project. The devaswom also started growing flowers for the requirements to the temple.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
A replica of Gujarat's Statue of Unity, a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the main attraction at the Bharat Parv organised by the Tourism Ministry at Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Parv 2019: Statue of Unity replica, Gandhi Gram folk art major attractions
The mementoes gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go under the hammer at a two-day auction starting Sunday. Union minister Piyush Goyal at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Mementoes gifted to PM Modi to go under the hammer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp