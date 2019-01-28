Special offering in sealed tins introduced at Guruvayur temple

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple introduced a ‘special neypayasam’, packed in an aluminium tin with a sealed lid, for the convenience of the devotees and to avoid usage of plastic and also to ensure the ‘prasadam’ remains edible for a longer period.

It has been a complaint from the part of devotees, especially from other states, that the prasadam from the Guruvayur temple would spoil by the time they reached back home.

“Aravanapayasam from Sabarimala can be kept for days and is easy for devotees to carry it back. But, here the major offerings are butter and paal payasam. Both cannot be taken for long journeys. Hence we thought of introducing the special neypaysam, which can be edible for over 20 days,” said K B Mohandas, chairman of Guruvayur Devaswom Board.

The special neypayasam costs Rs 90 and has been on high demand since its launch. “Around 2,000 receipts are made for the offering per day,” he shared. The temple authorities also want to discourage the use of plastic containers.

Apart from the introduction of the offering, the temple has undertaken a number of developmental activities including the ongoing construction of a multi-level car parking system under the Central Government funded Prasadam project. The devaswom also started growing flowers for the requirements to the temple.