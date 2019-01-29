ADGP files report on police officer Chaitra Teresa John's CPI(M) party office raid

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ADGP Manoj Abraham on Monday submitted a report on the CPM district committee office raid by S P Chaitra Teresa John to State Police Chief Loknath Behera. Though the contents of the report have been kept confidential, police sources hinted that Manoj’s report does not have serious adverse remarks on the young officer.

However, it has been noted that Chaitra should have informed the senior officers, including the city commissioner about the raid in advance.

“The report does not have anything extremely critical of the officer. However, the report has mentioned the entire episode in detail. There has been lapses from the officer while carrying out the raid. She should also have alerted senior cops as the matter was quite sensitive, which she did not do,” said an officer on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Women’s Commission chairperson M C Josephine said the government can take action against those who committed wrong, irrespective of their gender.“The incident should not be equated to women’s empowerment. The government can check whether the officer committed a mistake or not,” she said.

Chaitra raided the CPM office at Mettukkada on Thursday night in search of one of the accused in the Medical College police station attack. The station came under the attack of suspected DYFI workers who were miffed for not being allowed to meet two youngsters nabbed for molesting a minor girl.

Officer should not work for cheap publicity, says Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

T’Puram: After Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan too has come out against SP Chaitra Teresa John for CPM district committee office raid.

“Government officers should not work for cheap publicity, “ Kodiyeri said while responding to media queries in this regard. Strongly criticising the officer for raiding the party office, Kodiyeri reminded that all officers are under the government.

“No officer should try to fly above the government. All government employees, irrespective of male or female, should work as per the law,” the party state chief said.

“The CPM is a political party that functions as per the law and should not be treated like a banned political outfit,” he said.

“She couldn’t arrest even a single accused from the party office, hence her intentions behind the raid should be checked,” he added. “However,” he said “the raids need not be part of a planned move.”

It was an act for publicity: DYFI

T’Puram: The DYFI has also come out against SP Chaitra Teresa John for raiding the CPM Thiruvananthapuram district committee office, terming it an act for publicity.

“She should have entered the office only if she was sure about it. She didn’t have the intention to arrest the accused. She came to the party office just for showoff,” said DYFI state secretary A A Rahim, adding that there’s clear PR work behind the act.

The DYFI leader termed the manner in which news reports started appearing in the media. She gave the news clearly through PR agency. He, however, rubbished any political agenda behind the raid.

“Those who are working for publicity may not have a political agenda,” he said.

Rahim rejected reports DYFI block secretary went to the police station to see an accused in Pocso case.