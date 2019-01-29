Kerala Assembly witnesses heated debate on Vizhinjam port project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Assembly on Monday witnessed heated debate over the delay in the Vizhinjam port project. The Opposition alleged the project was on slow track due to government’s apathy, a claim which the Chief Minister and Ports Minister refuted.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had to intervene in the debate when Ports Minister Kadannappalli Ramachandran’s explanations failed to convince the Opposition.Pinarayi said the shortage of granite had hit the project’s implementation. “The government has assigned District Collectors to facilitate granite for the project. Private quarries have been asked to sell a fixed portion of their granite to the project,” he said. “Shiploads of granite will arrive from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu by February. The total granite requirement is 70 lakh tonnes,” he said.

Meanwhile, M Vincent MLA refuted Pinarayi’s claim Ockhi played a role in the delay in implementing the project. He cited the report of the project’s independent engineer which said Ockhi played no role in the delay. He told the CM not to blame Ockhi for the government’s indifference.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged Kadannappalli did not convene periodical review meetings to asses the project’s progress. Pinarayi did not reply to the Opposition’s demand to state the number of meetings convened by Kadannappalli. Instead, he said he had conducted several review meetings.

Kadannappalli said a preliminary assessment for laying the railway line to the site had been done and the government was in talks with the Konkan Railways for executing the work. In all, 2,567 persons in the locality were compensated and the appeals committee was looking into new requests.

Pinarayi also flayed the Opposition for the “inappropriate” comment made by Congress MLA V P Sajeendran.