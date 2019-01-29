Congress to use Kasturirangan issue as a debate point to wrest Idukki Lok Sabha seat

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Congress is set to put all its might behind to wrest the Idukki Lok Sabha seat by putting the Kasturirangan issue as a major debate point in the high range district.

The constituency, considered a UDF citadel, is now represented by the LDF independent Joice George, who was backed by the High Range Protection Council in the last elections.

The Congress now hopes to wrest the seat, which it lost in 2014, by claiming it was due to the party’s efforts that the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change recently decided to exempt 3,115-sqkm land from Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESAs) identified by the Kasturirangan Committee.

Many prominent figures, including Oommen V Oommen, who headed the high-level committee appointed by the then Oommen Chandy government to review the Kasturirangan report, took part in this campaign by the UDF in the district. Also, one of the main issues, raised in the recently concluded farmer’s rally taken out by DCC chief Ibrahimkutty Kallar, was also the same.

However, according to Joice George MP, the Kasturirangan report will be figured only as one of the many issues in Idukki.

“The people have realised the facts about Gadgil Kasturirangan reports. It was imposed by the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre. At that time the UDF was in power in Kerala. Now the Congress is strongly pitching that the party was behind the exemption of land from ESAs identified by Kasturirangan Committee. It is highly deplorable that those who could not do anything during the UPA regime are now taking credit for the clarification on the report, which was done during NDA rule,” he added.

Dismissing this, Mathew Kuzhalnadan, the state president of All India Professional Congress, one of the Congress contenders for the Idukki seat, said the LDF and High Range Protection Committee are misleading the people on Kasturirangan report.

“The stand of UDF is a clear vindication in this issue,” he added.

Kuzhalnadan, a lawyer who has appeared for several cases related to Kasturirangan issue in the High Court, said he had invited several times the Joice George MP for an open debate in this matter, but he declined.

The high-level committee headed by Oommen V Oommen conducted a detailed survey of the land, and after his report to the previous UPA government, it had issued a draft notification in the backdrop of these steps, said Mathew, whose name is also doing the rounds from the Chalakudy LS seat.

While the UDF is attempting to convince people how much the Congress-led government in the state and at the Centre were committed to protecting the interests of the people in Idukki, the LDF relies on the popularity of sitting MP Joice George, also a lawyer, mainly in the high range areas.

High hopes

