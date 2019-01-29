Despite High Court directive, single duty pattern not strictly followed in KSRTC

Sindu Choodan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Last year based on a High Court directive KSRTC had enforced eight-hour duty pattern for its staff on all buses including the long-distance services.

However, even after six months of its implementation, long-distance buses staff at some unit depots are forced to do double duty.

However KSRTC administration denies any exemption in the implementation of single duty pattern in the corporation.

As per the order the crew should be allowed to take only eight-hours duty and if the employee is asked to take extra duties due to the lack of crew then he or she should be given double wages for extra hour.

“My duty began from Changanassery to Thiruvananthapuram and then from Thiruvananthapuram next duty was assigned to Thrissur and my particular day’s duty concluded at Changanassery from Thrissur.

The unit officer had assigned the duty as there was no crew for duty change,” a Changanassery conductor said.

“The unit officers ask the staff to take 2.5 duty in a day if there is an expected higher collection. This is despite the law canceling such duties,” a KSRTC official said.

“As per the management orders it is the unit officer’s responsibility to deny permission for extra duty even if the staff requests but here the officer in-charge itself ask the staff to take the duty for long-distance buses and that too without paying them for that,” the official added.

The KSRTC administration, however, assures that the new system is being strictly followed in all KSRTC depots. “Every depot is strictly following the single duty pattern. If any such cases are reported, strict action will be taken against the concerned unit officer,” KSRTC CMD Tomin J Thachankary said.

Earlier, the drivers and conductors on long distance services used to take double duties since their working time during a single schedule stretched between 13 to 18 hours.

Meanwhile, the Opposition UDF targeted the KSRTC CMD and attacked the government for failing to protect the empanelled conductors. After being denied permission for an adjournment motion, the UDF later staged a walkout from the House.

Order aimed at reducing mishaps

The High Court had last year directed the KSRTC to change the duty pattern as per the provisions of Motor Transport Workers Act, 1961, and Kerala Motor Vehicle Workers Rules, 1962. The Act had provisions only for single duty in which the staff works for eight hours in a single shift. One reason to issue the order on strictly implementing single duty was to reduce bus accidents. As in a study, it was found the reason for most KSRTC accidents was due to the driver having slept off while on double duty. Sushil Khanna from IIM Kolkata who submitted a report on the structuring of KSRTC had recommended the rescheduling of work pattern for conductors and drivers to ensure sufficient resting time for them.