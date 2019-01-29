Home States Kerala

Thomas Isaac: Low fuel consumption put a spoke in state’s wheel of fortune

Express had earlier reported the state's tax revenue did not grow during the unprecedented fuel price rise between April and October last year.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Low consumption played spoilsport with the state’s plan to mobilise additional money by keeping up the petrol and diesel prices, according to Finance Minister Thomas Isaac.  
This is despite the state rejecting the Centre’s appeal to effect a matching cut in state taxes when the latter announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on petrol and diesel prices.  “The state did not effect a cut aiming to mobilise additional funds. But it did not materialise owing to low consumption,” Isaac told Express.

The tax collected for six months in this fiscal until September was Rs 3,175.69 crore. This was about Rs 350 crore less than the half-yearly collection in the previous fiscal. The total collection in 2017-18 FY was Rs 7,050.29 crore.

The Centre had effected a cut of Rs 1.50 each on the excise duties on petrol and diesel which were Rs 19.48 and Rs 15.33 respectively.The rate of tax levied by the state is 30.08 per cent on petrol and 22.76 per cent on diesel.

This tax is levied on the sum total of the basic price, excise duty and transportation charges. Petroleum dealers blamed the government’s faulty decision coupled with the slowdown in the construction sector for the low consumption.

“The turnout of heavy-duty vehicles from trucks to excavators and earth movers is low. Also, inter-state vehicles prefer to fuel from the border states where the price would be 30-50 paise lower than Kerala,” said R Sabarinath, vice-president of Federation of All India Petroleum Traders.

“Inter-state vehicles operating on intelligent fleet management software will get smart suggestions on the pumps in the border areas, minimising fuel consumption from the state,” he said.

