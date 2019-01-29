Home States Kerala

IUML women’s wing not to demand seats in upcoming Lok Sabha election

The clarification that Vanitha Legaue will not demand seats for women in the upcoming polls came from the organisation’s state general secretary P Kuslu during a press conference here on Monday.

Published: 29th January 2019 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will take a call on whether women should be fielded in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the party’s women’s wing Vanitha League has said.

The clarification that Vanitha Legaue will not demand seats for women in the upcoming polls came from the organisation’s state general secretary P Kuslu during a press conference here on Monday. “We do not believe that contesting elections is the only yardstick for women’s representation in politics.

“Besides, we do not have a tradition of demanding seats. Over the years, League has given adequate representation for women who are now part of the party’s state committee and state secretariat,” Kulsu said.

To a query about reports that the IUML had demanded an additional third seat in the Lok Sabha polls, the Vanitha League leader said the party was entitled to four to five seats or even more.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp