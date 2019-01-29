IUML women’s wing not to demand seats in upcoming Lok Sabha election

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will take a call on whether women should be fielded in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the party’s women’s wing Vanitha League has said.

The clarification that Vanitha Legaue will not demand seats for women in the upcoming polls came from the organisation’s state general secretary P Kuslu during a press conference here on Monday. “We do not believe that contesting elections is the only yardstick for women’s representation in politics.

“Besides, we do not have a tradition of demanding seats. Over the years, League has given adequate representation for women who are now part of the party’s state committee and state secretariat,” Kulsu said.

To a query about reports that the IUML had demanded an additional third seat in the Lok Sabha polls, the Vanitha League leader said the party was entitled to four to five seats or even more.