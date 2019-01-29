Kerala yet to respond to proposal for RIE, says NCERT secretary

Manoj Viswanathan By

KOCHI: Kerala has not responded to a proposal made by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in 2015 to establish a Regional Institute of Education (RIE) in the state, NCERT secretary Major Harsh Kumar has told Express.

“The RIEs have been formed on the lines of IITs and IIMs to ensure quality education from the primary level. The states have to provide 50 acres of land with road, rail and air connectivity and we will establish the institute. We have got demonstrative multipurpose schools in these RIEs where the teachers are imparted practical training.

“The teachers graduating from the RIEs get preference in appointments in Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, Army Schools and other schools in the government sector,” said Kumar, who was in the city to attend Jnanotsav, a platform to discus new teaching methods.

Andhra Pradesh handed over land in Nellore district and the RIE will start functioning in the next academic year, he said.

“It is expected to give an impetus to teacher education not only in Andhra Pradesh but also in the adjoining states of Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Currently, the RIE in Mysuru caters to Kerala’s needs,” the NCERT secretary said.

Kumar said NCERT is in the process of holding consultations on the new education policy which will make education inclusive, participatory and holistic. It aims to bring new pedagogies and approaches for teaching of science, maths and technology and to improve the learning outcome of students.

“One of the key proposals is to give importance to the mother tongue of the student. There is no alternative for mother tongue and the new policy will moot the three language system, where students will learn English, Hindi and their native language,” he said.

Kumar said NCERT published the key features of the new education policy on its website in 2015 and anyone would be able to give suggestions.A national screening committee of educationists will consider the proposals and focus groups will be formed for each subject on the lines of the National Curriculum Framework in 2005, he said.

“NCERT has digitised the lessons and any student can access it from its website. Steps have been taken to distribute six crore textbooks in the next academic year, which will ensure availability of textbooks at affordable rates. A massive assessment survey was conducted across the country in July last year to identify the gaps in the education system. The performance cards have been sent to all states to initiate corrective measures,” he said.