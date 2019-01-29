Lack of direct flights to Kerala lets investors down

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Motor giant Nissan is setting up a digital innovation hub in Thiruvananthapuram and fellow Japanese companies Fujitsu and Hitachi are waiting in the wings as Kerala aims to emerge as an investment-friendly state in the country.

But a lack of connectivity to cities other than in the Gulf and to a few recently-added ones in the Far East is a major cause for concern for the existing investors and those who wish to come to the state.

Other than the Gulf routes, the state has direct connectivity only to Singapore, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Maldives and Colombo. Recently, SilkAir, which flies from Thiruvananthapuram to Singapore, decided to hand over its route to Scoot, the low-cost arm of the Singapore Airlines Group, along with its Coimbatore and Visakhapatnam routes, leaving industrialists from East Asia worried.

A senior officer with a Japanese firm which has strategic investment in Kerala said the only reasonable business connection to Tokyo and other East Asian countries was through SilkAir, which is now going to be handed over to a low-cost airline. “So it’s not sure what’ll be the future of Nissan, Fujitsu and other Japanese or East Asian countries looking for connectivity with the state,” he said.

Experts say the development model the state currently follows in the aviation sector is insufficient. Kerala has no direct flight connection to Europe, Australia, New Zealand or the US or any Latin American countries, despite the presence of Keralities everywhere in the world. Setting up ‘international’ airport in every nook and corner will not serve the purpose of the state.

“We should follow a ‘Hub and Spoke’ model to expand the reach of the state to destinations beyond traditional ones. Karipur airport has no flight service to East Asia or any other parts of the globe beyond Gulf and it is trivial to think Kannur airport or the proposed Sabarimala airport will bring any significant traffic to East Asia or destinations beyond Gulf. If the international traffic from these destinations inside the state is channelised to one particular airport, Kerala can think of starting new services to destinations beyond its reach hitherto,” said IATA Agents Association of India national president Biji Eapen.

An airport looks to have 180-240 passengers to a destination to hold a service. Otherwise it would not be viable for an airline to press an aircraft into service.If an airport in the state can be promoted as a major hub similar to Colombo or Heathrow Airport, London, and other airports feed it, that would be more viable, say airline officers.

Kochi, considered to be the gateway to Kerala, has only two direct flights to Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Maldives and Colombo flights per day and one to Bangkok.

For Tokyo, the passengers have to go via Singapore or London and take a connecting flight.

SilkAir, Malindo, Scoot, Air Asia and Indigo are the major airlines that hold service in these routes.