Home States Kerala

LDF to take out Kerala Protection March​ against Modi government

The LDF will take out Kerala Protection March (Kerala Samrakshana Yathra) to oust the BJP government at the Centre.

Published: 29th January 2019 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Modi

PM Modi. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF will take out Kerala Protection March (Kerala Samrakshana Yathra) to oust the BJP government at the Centre.

The two marches with the slogan ‘Oust the BJP government; Save the country; Development, Peace, Social Progress, Left front, People’s Front’ will be led by CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran.

The march led by Kodiyeri from Thiruvananthapuram on February 14 will have LDF leaders K Prakash Babu (CPI), Bijili Joseph (Janata Dal Secular), P K Rajan (NCP), U Babu Gopinath (Congress S), Deecan Thomas (Kerala Congress Scaria), Varghese George (Lokt antrik Janata Dal), Kasim Irikkoor (INL), Antony Raju (Democratic Kerala Congress) and Najeeb Palakkandi (Kerala Congress B) as members.
The march led by Kanam Rajendran from Manjeswaram from Februaru 16 will have M V Govindan (CPM), C K Nanu (Janata Das S), Babu Karthikeyan (NCP), C R Valsan (Congress S), Shaji Kadamala (Kerala Congress Scaria), Sheik P Haris (Loktantrik Janata Dal), A P Abdul Wahab (INL), A J Joseph (Democratic Kerala Congress) will also participate in the march.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp