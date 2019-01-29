LDF to take out Kerala Protection March​ against Modi government

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF will take out Kerala Protection March (Kerala Samrakshana Yathra) to oust the BJP government at the Centre.

The two marches with the slogan ‘Oust the BJP government; Save the country; Development, Peace, Social Progress, Left front, People’s Front’ will be led by CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran.

The march led by Kodiyeri from Thiruvananthapuram on February 14 will have LDF leaders K Prakash Babu (CPI), Bijili Joseph (Janata Dal Secular), P K Rajan (NCP), U Babu Gopinath (Congress S), Deecan Thomas (Kerala Congress Scaria), Varghese George (Lokt antrik Janata Dal), Kasim Irikkoor (INL), Antony Raju (Democratic Kerala Congress) and Najeeb Palakkandi (Kerala Congress B) as members.

The march led by Kanam Rajendran from Manjeswaram from Februaru 16 will have M V Govindan (CPM), C K Nanu (Janata Das S), Babu Karthikeyan (NCP), C R Valsan (Congress S), Shaji Kadamala (Kerala Congress Scaria), Sheik P Haris (Loktantrik Janata Dal), A P Abdul Wahab (INL), A J Joseph (Democratic Kerala Congress) will also participate in the march.