Modi government trying to saffronise education: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has said the Central Government is trying to saffronise the education system in the country.

Published: 29th January 2019 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 05:49 AM

Mullappally Ramachandran

Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran ( File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has said the Central Government is trying to saffronise the education system in the country.

He was speaking after inaugurating the state conference of Federation of All Kerala University Employees Organisation here on Monday. The Congress party had carried out education reforms in accordance with the secular, democratic system of the country, he said.

The major developments in higher education of the country is the contribution of the Congress party, he added.

The Sangh Parivar know that the best way to propagate their ideology is to saffronise the education in the country, he said.

The Narendra Modi-led government is corporatising the education sector, Mullappally alleged.

 

