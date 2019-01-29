Home States Kerala

MVD to begin crackdown of vehicles using HID lights across Kerala

Driving a vehicle fitted with High Discharge Intensity Lamps (HID) can land you in trouble as the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) is all set to conduct a drive against such vehicles across the state.

Published: 29th January 2019 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

A vehicle using HID light. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Driving a vehicle fitted with High Discharge Intensity Lamps (HID) can land you in trouble as the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) is all set to conduct a drive against such vehicles across the state.

As per the plan, the department will cancel the Registered Certificate (RC) book and license of the driver if they have HID lamps. The MVD is taking action since the deadline given by the transport commissioner K Padmakumar is set to expire on January 31.

"I have issued a direction to all the deputy transport commissioners in the state to constitute a team under each Regional Transport Officer. The team will conduct a drive from January 31, the date that we have given as a deadline. Since we have already served a public notification, an individual notice will be served to the owner. If they failed to remove it a show-cause notice will be served and the department will take the necessary steps to cancel the RC," Padmakumar told Express.

According to Section 52 of MVD Act, no owner of a motor vehicle can alter the vehicle that the particulars contained in the certificate of registration are at variance with those originally specified by the manufacturer. Even the High Court has directed the state government to initiate action against such vehicles.

"The HID lamps are causing several accidents. The high-intensity light emitted from such headlights blinds the motorists coming from the opposite side, causing mishaps. I have directed all Deputy Transport Commissioners and RTOs to take stringent action," he had told Express earlier, adding that the department has started removing the HID lights from the stage carriages.

Meanwhile, Joint Transport Commissioner Rajeev Puthalath said colourful pictures will also be removed from vehicles.

"Attention is what a driver needs while driving on the road. But there are some factors, like artworks on the vehicles, which can divert the attention. We will not allow this in future," said Puthalath.

He also added that the public can be a part of the MVD drive-by reporting it to the Regional Transport officers or to the department's email id with a picture.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp