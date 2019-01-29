MVD to begin crackdown of vehicles using HID lights across Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Driving a vehicle fitted with High Discharge Intensity Lamps (HID) can land you in trouble as the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) is all set to conduct a drive against such vehicles across the state.

As per the plan, the department will cancel the Registered Certificate (RC) book and license of the driver if they have HID lamps. The MVD is taking action since the deadline given by the transport commissioner K Padmakumar is set to expire on January 31.

"I have issued a direction to all the deputy transport commissioners in the state to constitute a team under each Regional Transport Officer. The team will conduct a drive from January 31, the date that we have given as a deadline. Since we have already served a public notification, an individual notice will be served to the owner. If they failed to remove it a show-cause notice will be served and the department will take the necessary steps to cancel the RC," Padmakumar told Express.

According to Section 52 of MVD Act, no owner of a motor vehicle can alter the vehicle that the particulars contained in the certificate of registration are at variance with those originally specified by the manufacturer. Even the High Court has directed the state government to initiate action against such vehicles.

"The HID lamps are causing several accidents. The high-intensity light emitted from such headlights blinds the motorists coming from the opposite side, causing mishaps. I have directed all Deputy Transport Commissioners and RTOs to take stringent action," he had told Express earlier, adding that the department has started removing the HID lights from the stage carriages.

Meanwhile, Joint Transport Commissioner Rajeev Puthalath said colourful pictures will also be removed from vehicles.

"Attention is what a driver needs while driving on the road. But there are some factors, like artworks on the vehicles, which can divert the attention. We will not allow this in future," said Puthalath.

He also added that the public can be a part of the MVD drive-by reporting it to the Regional Transport officers or to the department's email id with a picture.