Rahul Gandhi to flag off Congress' poll preparation in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the AICC president Rahul Gandhi inaugurating the convention of party’s booth presidents and women vice presidents in Kochi on Tuesday, KPCC will officially commence its poll preparations in the state.

This will be followed by the Congress president’s address to the leader’s meet later in the afternoon at Marine Drive here.

According to KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran, the preparations were in place for Rahul’s programme in Kochi.

“The visit of Rahul Gandhi will boost the morale of the workers who will be attending the meet by the thousands,” he told reporters here after reviewing the preparations on Monday. About 25,000 women booth presidents are expected to take part.

Prior to the meet, Rahul Gandhi will visit the late Congress leader and MP M I Shanavas’s residence. He will formally meet the leaders of UDF constituents at Guest House at 5 pm.

UDF convener Benny Behanan said the UDF would begin seat-sharing talks only after Rahul Gandhi’s visit.

The AICC president will return to New Delhi by 6.45 pm.