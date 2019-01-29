Home States Kerala

Rahul Gandhi to flag off Congress' poll preparation in Kerala

According to KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran, the preparations were in place for Rahul’s programme in Kochi.

Published: 29th January 2019 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the AICC president Rahul Gandhi inaugurating the convention of party’s booth presidents and women vice presidents in Kochi on Tuesday, KPCC will officially commence its poll preparations in the state.

This will be followed by the Congress president’s address to the leader’s meet later in the afternoon at Marine Drive here.

According to KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran, the preparations were in place for Rahul’s programme in Kochi.

“The visit of Rahul Gandhi will boost the morale of the workers who will be attending the meet by the thousands,” he told reporters here after reviewing the preparations on Monday. About 25,000 women booth presidents are expected to take part.

Prior to the meet, Rahul Gandhi will visit the late Congress leader and MP M I Shanavas’s residence. He will formally meet the leaders of UDF constituents at Guest House at 5 pm.

UDF convener Benny Behanan said the UDF would begin seat-sharing talks only after Rahul Gandhi’s visit.

The AICC president will return to New Delhi by 6.45 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp