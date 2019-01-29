Reintroducing Hartal Bill: Kerala CM for consensus

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the government will consider the reintroduction of the Hartal Bill after evolving a consensus between political parties.

Proposed by the previous UDF Government, the Kerala Regulation of Hartal Bill has been pending before the Assembly Select Committee since 2015.

Pinarayi’s assurance came in reply to a question by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala in the Assembly. The CM said recent hartals called in the name of the Sabarimala issue aimed at disrupting law and order in the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said: “Those behind the hartal call attempted to unleash massive violence in the state. Damage worth lakhs of rupees was caused. On January 3 alone, public property worth Rs 28.43 lakh and private property worthRs `1.03 crore were destroyed. As many as 4,163 persons were arrested in 772 cases related to the violence on January 3.”

“Those who called for frequent hartals recently wanted to block the growth and progress of Kerala. They did not have any role in the state’s development,” he said.

He said the government and the police were viewing the hartal-related violence on SM Street seriously.

“The government will continue with the tough measures. Some sections are trying to create communal violence in Manjeshwar in Kasargod. This won’t be allowed to happen,” he said. Unnecessary and lightning hartals would bring disrepute to the state, Pinarayi said.

“There is a common feeling in the state against unnecessary hartals. Political parties cannot avoid organising hartals since they are a mode of protest. But unnecessary hartals should be avoided,” he said.

He said the government will convene an all-party meeting to discuss this.

In reply to an allegation of police high-handedness by UDF legislator K C Joseph, Pinarayi said the police ought to show far-sightedness to prevent violence.