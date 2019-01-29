Existing system for local residents to continue at Paliyekkara toll plaza

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When the fast track system is introduced at the Paliyekkara toll plaza, the existing facilities for the local residents should continue. This was decided at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday.

The meeting decided to urge the Union Government and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to continue the existing facilities for locals staying within a 10 km-radius. It rejected the proposal that locals can pay through the smart card which will be compensated by the government later.

Currently the state government has been paying money to compensate for the losses due to the facilities given to locals. Continuing this without any change will be practical even when the fast track system is implemented.