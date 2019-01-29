Too much fizz in Bevco bottle as Kerala government finds itself in backfoot over nepotism charges

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It has all the makings of a major scam. The LDF Government, which found itself on the backfoot on more than one serious nepotism charges, has this time shown favouritism on a larger scale, squeezing in nearly 500 workers into the payroll of cash-rich Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd (Bevco).

The corporation has regularised 426 women daily-wage workers, who never had any direct association with it, but were doing security labelling under private labour contractors.

Bevco has given the back-door appointment the nod, violating all prescribed norms and, more importantly, keeping in the dark the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC), the official body to conduct recruitment.

The regularisation has taken place at a time when the KPSC has affirmed before the Kerala High Court in the KSRTC issue that engaging empanelled conductors in service was illegal and such back-door entries would not be sustained.

The documents accessed by Express show the Bevco Managing Director had issued the order dated January 23, 2019 regularising the job of 426 women daily wage workers who have been working in the labelling wing at nine foreign liquor warehouses in the state.

Though the process for regularising them started with the Cabinet approving an order for the same on June 6, 2018, Bevco finalised it only this month.

Bevco Managing Director Sparjan Kumar G said the appointment was being made as per the state government order.“It’s purely a government decision. We took six months to issue the order because we needed certain clarifications from the government. All these women have been working as daily-wage workers for quite some time,” said Sprajan Kumar.

Many other officers in Bevco said the regularisation has been done to permanently accommodate the candidates of political leaders.“Bevco has no concrete details about these daily-wage workers as they’re supplied by private labour contractors. All these years, the Corporation has been making payment to these contractors and each district had different contractors,” they added.

