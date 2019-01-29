'Blasphemous' tweet on Prophet lands Kerala youth in Saudi jail

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A tweet on Prophet Muhammad while replying to a friend on the microblogging site was enough to land a 28-year-old Alappuzha native in a Saudi Arabia prison for 10 years and be fined around ` 30 lakh.

Now, the family of Vishnu Dev, who was working as an engineer in an oil company in Saudi Arabia, is knocking the doors of rulers to secure the freedom of their son.

According to Vishnu’s father Radhakrishnan Nair, a former Air Force officer, said his son had befriended a London-based Muslim woman on Twitter and the duo used to have discussions on various social issues on the microblogging site.

“In one of her tweets, the woman said something against Lord Shiva. As a counter argument, Vishnu tweeted against the Prophet and said if he was merciful, why were schools in Yemen bombed. The tweet led to his arrest and sentencing,” Nair said.

On September 13 last year, a lower court sentenced Vishnu to five years in prison and a fine of 1.5 lakh Saudi Riyal. On January 24, a higher court enhanced Vishnu’s sentence to 10 years Vishnu was working in Nazzer S Al-Hajri Corporation, a subsidiary of Aramco Oil Company.

The family suspects his tweet was sent through Aramco’s server and a company officer may have taken a screenshot of the same and complained to the police.

Before arresting him, the officers grilled Vishnu on several occasions. While one of the officers said he might be deported for the offence, he was instead arrested and jailed.

He was booked under ‘cybercrime pertaining to blasphemy and spreading a message against the Kingdom and Prophet through social media.’

“Though I lodged several complaints with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and various MPs, including Shashi Tharoor, and also several political leaders, nothing proved fruitful,” said Nair.