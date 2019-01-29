Home States Kerala

‘Ujjivan Help Programme’: Faster disposal of loans to be provided for flood-affected

The industries department has already collected details on the losses suffered by small shops and houses and will begin proceedings to distribute the loans in a week.

Published: 29th January 2019 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala floods

Kerala floods (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, it was decided that the loan from the “Ujjivan help programme” for helping those effected by floods will be disbursed in one week time after resolving the issues raised by the bankers.

The industries department has already collected details on the losses suffered by small shops and houses and will begin proceedings to distribute the loans in a week.

State level bankers committee will give direction to collect new loan applications till March 31 and revenue additional chief secretary P H Kurien will be the coordinator for the programme.

Chief Minister also directed that the houses constructed for those destroyed by floods be completed before the rainy season and also to review the progress of those who are constructing destroyed homes on their own.

The meeting also gave charge to Revenue Minister E Chandrashekaran to coordinate with the revenue officials of the worst affected districts of Wayanad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta.

It was also decided to provide financial support in a single instalment to those who have 30% to 74% losses to their houses.

The Chief Secretary has been given the charge to coordinate the contributions of MP’s flood relief funds and to immediately collect the 834 crore rupees of central dues of MNREGS programme.

Revenue Minister E Chandrashekaran, Chief Secretary Tom Jose, P H Kurien, Biswas Mehta and T K Jose all additional chief secretaries and secretaries of various departments were present at the high-level meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp