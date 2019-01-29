‘Ujjivan Help Programme’: Faster disposal of loans to be provided for flood-affected

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, it was decided that the loan from the “Ujjivan help programme” for helping those effected by floods will be disbursed in one week time after resolving the issues raised by the bankers.

The industries department has already collected details on the losses suffered by small shops and houses and will begin proceedings to distribute the loans in a week.

State level bankers committee will give direction to collect new loan applications till March 31 and revenue additional chief secretary P H Kurien will be the coordinator for the programme.

Chief Minister also directed that the houses constructed for those destroyed by floods be completed before the rainy season and also to review the progress of those who are constructing destroyed homes on their own.

The meeting also gave charge to Revenue Minister E Chandrashekaran to coordinate with the revenue officials of the worst affected districts of Wayanad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta.

It was also decided to provide financial support in a single instalment to those who have 30% to 74% losses to their houses.

The Chief Secretary has been given the charge to coordinate the contributions of MP’s flood relief funds and to immediately collect the 834 crore rupees of central dues of MNREGS programme.

Revenue Minister E Chandrashekaran, Chief Secretary Tom Jose, P H Kurien, Biswas Mehta and T K Jose all additional chief secretaries and secretaries of various departments were present at the high-level meeting.