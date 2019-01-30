Home States Kerala

Bar bribery case: High Court adjourns hearing  on conducting further probe to February 7

When the case came up for hearing, counsel for Mani informed the court they were engaging a Supreme Court lawyer to argue the case and sought an adjournment.

Published: 30th January 2019 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2019 04:04 AM

Kerala Congress (M) chairman K M Mani (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday adjourned to February 7 the hearing on the petitions filed against the Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance Court order, directing to conduct further probe into the bar bribery case involving former minister K M Mani.

The petitions were filed by Mani and V S Achuthanandan challenging the Vigilance Court order. Mani challenged the Vigilance Court order directing to conduct further probe into the case, while Achuthanandan sought to quash the Vigilance Court’s directive that prior approval from the government need be obtained in view of the new amendment brought to the PC Act.

