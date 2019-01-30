Kerala High Court benches avoid St Mary’s Church case in rare sight

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Piravom St Mary’s Church case has taken an interesting turn, and a rare one that is, with the Kerala High Court’s four Division Benches recusing themselves from hearing it. The latest to avoid the case was the Bench comprising Justice K Harilal and Justice Annie John.

When the case came up for hearing on Tuesday, the Bench headed by Justice Harilal announced the decision.

The court directed to place the files before the Chief Justice for referring it to another bench.

The Orthodox faction had approached the court seeking police protection for implementing a Supreme Court judgment in the matter of temporal and spiritual administration of the church while the Jacobite faction filed a petition seeking a directive to settle the issue amicably.

Initially, the case was considered by the Bench comprising Justice P R Ramachandra Menon and Justice Devan Ramachandran.

On December 11, the Bench recused itself from hearing the case following the objection from members of the Jacobite faction stating Justice Devan had appeared in a church case as a senior HC lawyer.

‘Recusal gives us the chance to settle cases’

The High Court observed the petitioners sought the recusal on the ground of a case which was completely unrelatable to the case being heard by the Bench. It was a case of ‘forum shopping’ at its worst, stated the order.

On December 21, another Bench headed by Justice V Chitambaresh avoided the hearing and last Friday, the Bench comprising Justice C K Abdul Rahim and Justice T V Anilkumar also recused themselves without citing any reason.

“The fourth Division Bench’s recuse from hearing, at a time when a government subcommittee is formed to address the issues between both factions, gives us the chance to settle them. But the Orthodox faction is reluctant to talk. We also want to dispose of the cases as early as possible,” said Fr Sleeba Vattavelil Cor Episcopa, priest trustee of Jacobite Church.

Orthodox Church official spokesperson Fr John Abraham Konat said: “We’ve faith in the judicial system and we’re patiently waiting for the next Division Bench to hear the matter. The SC has directed to settle the matter concerning the church within three months, which is to end on February 18. If the matter is not resolved by then, we can approach the SC citing the delay.”