Budget: ‘Rebuild Kerala’ to stretch financial resource for certain crucial sectors

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Rebuild Kerala in focus, the state budget is expected to emphasise on resource mobilisation and fund allocation for certain crucial sectors.

Apart from these, a host of measures, including certain novel methods of geographical product ‘branding’, are expected to bring in additional revenues.

If sources are to be believed, with only a marginal increase in plan outlay, the state budget focus will be on Local Self Government Departments (LSGD), rural development, livelihood and resource mobilisation.

Compared to last year’s outlay of Rs 29,150 crore, this time there might be an increase of around 5 pc only, and may just cross Rs 30,000 crore. Last year the increase was by 10 pc.

Agriculture, tribal welfare, infrastructure to get a boost

The outlay for Local Self Government Department is expected to be around Rs 7000 crore and is likely to see around 7 pc hike while rural development get around 5 pc hike. Last time the outlay was around Rs 1183 crore.

Agriculture, tribal welfare, roads and infrastructure will get a boost as part of Rebuild Kerala, with more stress on livelihood initiatives, strengthening Kudumbashree and livestock is expected in addition to credit initiatives for the dairy development sector.

With the government in the process of rolling out its electric vehicle policy, there could be an initiative exploring the feasibility of electric autorickshaws. Introducing around 3000-5000 with each priced around Rs 1.8 lakh, with a government subsidy of 25 pc is on the cards.

Taking a cue from the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh, the government is also seriously looking into the possibility of branding certain products. “What if we can brand one of our prime products from a certain geographical region. In addition to supporting the farmers, that’ll also add to the state’s tourism sector. A certain spice or agri produce from a specific region can be branded in such a way that the brand itself is sufficient to attract visitors,” the sources pointed.

Footwear Industry pins hopes on Budget

The ailing footwear industry has been keeping hopes on the state budget to come out of the crisis post GST. Small scale manufacturers in the footwear industry are badly hit. The huge increase in tax for those who manufacture raw materials, especially the upper portion of footwear, say the tax increase from an earlier 5 pc to current 18 pc has majorly affected them.

Similarly, earlier there was no tax on the small scalers being subcontracted by major companies, with the GST regime, that has changed.

“The small scale players in the footwear industry and those in the PU manufacture sector have been facing a major issue. We have to purchase raw materials by paying up to 18 pc GST. And the footwear up to Rs 1000 are sold at 5 pc GST. The delay in clearing the set off amount by both the state and central governments has been posing a major challenge. The already ailing sector has been further affected by the recent floods,” Renjith Das of Roodz Footwear technologies, Thrissur, said.